Kombucha Benefits: It's More Than Just a Trendy Beverage

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, chances are good you’ve heard folks talking about kombucha. You might not know exactly what it is, of course, as the definition for this supposed miracle beverage sits somewhere between tea, soda, and wine. Aside from being unique and tasty, kombucha's benefits are more than just the typical gastronomic ones found in fermented foods. There’s even some proof that this “tea of immortality” might help you live a longer, happier life.