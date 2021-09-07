St. Edward residents advised to license dogs

If you have not registered your dog with the city, PLEASE do so now. The City of St. Edward will be enforcing this ordinance beginning September 13, 2021. The City of St. Edward has a Dogs Running at Large Ordinance. Citations will be issued for any DOG found off premises of the owner and not under the control of the owner or a responsible person, either by leash, cord, chain, wire, rope, cage, or other suitable means of physical restraint.