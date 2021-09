BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Dixie Fire continues to grow, it is now less than 100,000 acres from becoming the largest wildfire to burn in California history. The Dixie Fire is already the state's largest single wildfire. It has burned 960,335 acres since it started in July. The August Complex, which was made up of several lightning-sparked fires, is currently the largest fire in California history. The August Complex burned 1,032,648 acres in 2020.

