LSU and UL Drop Out of Both Polls

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
As the world of college continues to change and evolve, Paul Finebaum appears determined to remain the same. On Friday, Finebaum continued his routine of bashing Jim Harbaugh at every opportunity. Appearing on an episode of Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Finebaum once again launched into tirade regarding Harbaugh's tenure at the University of Michigan.
Texas’ football program is making a big change at the quarterback position. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday morning that Casey Thompson will get the start at quarterback this week. Texas is coming off a bad loss to Arkansas. Many fans have been calling for Thompson to start...
Unbeaten and ranked No. 11 in Sunday’s AP Poll, Florida will welcome the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to The Swamp Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC on CBS, the first time the Gators have hosted the nation’s top team in 19 years. In his fourth year at...
The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
Now No. 4 Oregon came away with an upset win over Ohio State last Saturday, but it came at a major cost. The Ducks entered last Saturday’s marquee clash without the services of three of their defensive starters. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and veteran linebacker Dru Mathis didn’t play versus the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, Oregon lost another player to injury during the game.
The demeanor caught Chris Olave’s attention. As Ohio State emerged from the locker room ahead of the second half in last week’s season-opening win at Minnesota, he noticed a sense of calmness from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Despite bumpy opening quarters in his first start for the Buckeyes, including overthrown passes...
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while redshirt senior running back CJ Verdell ran for 161 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Travis Dye also rushed for 43 yards and a score. If the Buckeyes have any hopes of reaching the national championship game...
Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
Oregon beating Ohio State in Columbus will shake up the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. With the Oregon Ducks beating the Ohio State Buckeyes by seven points on Saturday afternoon, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll will look totally different on Sunday. This was...
