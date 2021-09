There’s an old proverb that I have found fits many situations: “It is a noble thing to try to help an elephant to its feet, but, it is a foolish thing to try to catch an elephant when it’s falling.” For 20 years, two generations, we have poured lives, arms, treasure, and training into Afghanistan and its leaders who said they believed in our values. Certainly, many of the Afghan people do. But, what happened when they were called upon to show how much they wanted democracy? They threw their/our weapons down and fled or surrendered, knowing full well what would happen when they did.

AFGHANISTAN ・ 14 DAYS AGO