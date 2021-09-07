Letter: Candidate forums will be on Zoom this October

Election Day is Nov. 2. The deadline for our county’s Election Office to put standard ballots in the mail is Oct. 15th. This year’s vote is most important because it involves offices in our local government such as city council and school board members, port and fire district commissioners, and more. The candidates are our neighbors. They are people who wish to serve our community in an elected office. The decisions these individuals will help to make can affect you directly. Voters need to be well informed before casting their ballots.