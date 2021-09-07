Oakes named chef de cuisine at 2022 Naples Winter Wine Festival
James Beard Foundation Award winner Nancy Oakes, executive chef/owner of Boulevard Restaurant in San Francisco, will be honored as chef de cuisine at the 22nd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival on Jan. 28-30, announced the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), founders of the local event. As the festival’s chef de cuisine, Oakes will be recognized for her pioneering culinary career and innovation in the food and wine industry. She joins an impressive line-up of the world’s most acclaimed vintners, chefs and master sommeliers hailing from more than seven different countries, setting the stage for a weekend of one-of-a-kind wine and culinary experiences.www.gulfshorebusiness.com
