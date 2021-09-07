After beating Wisconsin, No. 11 Penn State meets Ball State

After posting a quality road win in its season opener, No. 11 Penn State will return home to face Ball State in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions (1-0) defeated then-No. 12 Wisconsin last weekend, forcing three turnovers en route to a 16-10 Big Ten triumph. Coach James Franklin's team held the ball for just 17:09 (compared with 42:51 for the Badgers) but mustered enough offense in the second half after the teams went into the locker room in a scoreless tie.