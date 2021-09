Kanye West is reportedly expected to make a surprise performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The live taping of the annual awards show takes place tonight (Sept. 12). West has been added to the list of last-minute performers, according to a report from PageSix. “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear they [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well," a source tells the website. "Especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.” Sources are also speculating that Kim may join Kanye on stage as she did during his Chicago listening event for Donda.

