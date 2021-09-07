CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Arts Preview: Dance

Cover picture for the articleLike other arts organizations, dance companies and artists found new ways to survive over the past year and a half of the pandemic. Some went on hiatus and used the time to create. Others held virtual classes. Those that met in person modified their choreography, often dancing in isolated bubbles or wearing masks. Some found new channels for their creativity and learned more about technology than they had ever imagined. As the city begins to reopen, and dancers tentatively step into unnaturally empty studios and onto newly sanitized stages, we checked in with two local dance companies to see what the 2021 fall season will look like for them.

