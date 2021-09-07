CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former USC, New England Patriots star running back Sam 'Bam' Cunningham dies at 71

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgkqK_0bp86LSm00

Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and for the New England Patriots, died on Tuesday in Inglewood, Ca., at the age of 71.

The cause of death is pending.

Cunnigham, nicknamed “Bam,” is also credited with helping integrate college football.

Cunningham and USC went to Birmingham for a game with Alabama in 1970 and his 135-yard, 2-TD debut performance in the Trojans’ 42-21 victory over Alabama in Birmingham provided a catalyst for the integration of college football in the South.

“What they saw was the future,” Cunningham told ESPN in 2016 of the hushed, stunned Legion Field crowd. “Their team was eventually going to be integrated.”

Cunningham was a first-team All-American in 1972 while captaining the Trojans to the national championship. Cunningham scored four touchdowns in USC’s victory in the Rose Bowl.

He rushed for 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns in his college career.

Cunningham was the 11th pick in the first round by the New England Patriots in 1973. He played nine seasons for the Patriots (1973-79, 1981-82) and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher (5,453 yards) while also catching 210 passes for 1,905 yards.

He scored 49 touchdowns with New England, with 43 on the ground. He was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in 1978. He was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2010.

His brother, Randall, played quarterback at UNLV (he is a 2016 College Football Hall of Fame inductee) and then for 16 years in the NFL with the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, and Ravens.

His nephew Randall II was a 2-time NCAA champion high jumper at USC and his niece Vashti is a world indoor champion high jumper who competed in the 2020 Olympics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Sam Cunningham
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#Legion Field#Tedmillerrk#All American#Afc#Hall Of Fame#Unlv#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy