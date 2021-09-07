Despite The Pandemic, 2021 Has Been a Great Year for Games

Death Rally, the first game from Remedy, who went on to make Max Payne, Alan Wake, Control and more, is free on Steam. Not to be confused with its rather middling remake, the original Death Rally was a top-down racing classic, so much so that we ploughed hour after hour into it. We haven’t tackled all that many top down down racers since then, partly because the genre seems to have fallen out of favour. But it’ll always have a special place in our hearts, mainly because you could annihilate your fellow racers instead of just roaring past them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO