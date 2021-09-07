CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Despite The Pandemic, 2021 Has Been a Great Year for Games

By Francis Kenna
gamespew.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the long-lasting ramifications of COVID, a slump in game releases has seemed to be a predicted inevitably. Many outlets and industry veterans have lamented over the idea that 2021 would be a drought year, and there have been plentiful comments strewn about, labelling this year as a weaker one for games as a whole. I couldn’t disagree more. While there’s been a fair share of expected delays that have pushed certain blockbuster titles into next year, noteworthy releases have still been coming out at a pace that’s made it hard to keep up, and the winter period shows no sign of slowing.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Official Schedule Has Been Revealed

The official schedule for the Tokyo Games Show (TGS) 2021 has been unveiled and it involves some heavy hitters. The usual companies, publishers, and developers will all be present at this year’s event, but there is one major difference this time around. Microsoft, yes major American corporation Microsoft will be at TGS with a special Xbox Tokyo Game Show event. This event is planned for roughly 50 minutes, which is more than likely a part of the company’s attempt at growing the brand in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
theodysseyonline.com

How Gaming Has Been Changed?

Gaming most people love to play games even no one is here right now who didn't play games online or offline. But the gaming generation has evolved, now the game is not limited to only offline games, there are so many gaming options available on the online platform that we and you do not even know about it.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free title has been announced

Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has been revealed. Survival management game Sheltered will be free to download from September 9-16. It will replace Yoku’s Island Express, which normally costs $19.99 but is currently free to download until September 9. Epic claimed in January that the Epic Games Store...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Great Year#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Covid#Gran Turismo 7#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Kena Bridge Of Sprits#Solar Ash#Nintendo Switch#Atlus#Persona 5 Strikers#Ace Attorney#Hazelight#Far Cry And Battlefield#Marvel#Nier Replicant
gamespew.com

Cult 1990s Anti-RPG Moon is Getting a PlayStation and PC Release

Cult 1990s anti-RPG Moon is, after landing on the Nintendo Switch last year, going to be landing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Moon is as 90s as games get, but we’re absolutely okay with that. It was, in fact, developed by a number of Square staff who, having worked on Super Mario RPG and other titles, left to form their own studio, Love-de-Lic. Moon was their first title and was released for the PlayStation in 1997, though only in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Death Rally, Remedy Entertainment’s First Game, is Free Forever on Steam

Death Rally, the first game from Remedy, who went on to make Max Payne, Alan Wake, Control and more, is free on Steam. Not to be confused with its rather middling remake, the original Death Rally was a top-down racing classic, so much so that we ploughed hour after hour into it. We haven’t tackled all that many top down down racers since then, partly because the genre seems to have fallen out of favour. But it’ll always have a special place in our hearts, mainly because you could annihilate your fellow racers instead of just roaring past them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

This Spring, Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2 is Resurrecting Two Japanese TRPGS

One of the games in Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2. is about rescuing a character called “Super Baby”, a baby who’s prophesised to save the world. That’s really all you need to know. You can go ahead and pre-order it here, we’re pretty much done. Really? More? Fine. Some people are never happy. Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2 resurrects two Japanese tactical role-playing games, Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound and Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 has been announced at the PlayStation Showcase

One of the great surprises of Insomniac in the recent PlayStation Showcase (and they have had several) has been the announcement of spider-man 2, the continuation of the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their particular Spider-verse that will come exclusively to PlayStation 5 on 2023. The big...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
gamespew.com

Aeterna Noctis Has a New Eye-Melting, Baddie-Slashing Trailer

Aeterna Noctis has a new trailer and it’s left us wondering if we’ve had one too many energy drinks. The latest trailer for this upcoming axe-slashing Metroidvania is hyperactive to say the least. It’s like someone threw Devil May Cry and Strider into a mixer, then poured in bucket loads of artificial colouring.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Fallout Worlds Lets Paying Fallout 76 Players Create Custom Worlds

Fallout 76 now lets you create your own custom worlds… at a price. Fallout Worlds is the latest update for Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG which, unlike previous titles, is entirely online. Fallout 76 was a bit rubbish when it first came out, lacking NPCs and looking for all the world like an early alpha. Things have improved since then and while we’d still sooner have a single-player offline Fallout, it’s definitely worth dipping into, especially if you’ve got Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on PS4

Racing games are great. If you’re here, you probably agree. Racing games are fun and exciting. They’re also incredibly rewarding, and you can usually delve into them as little or as often as you wish. The good news is, if you’re a PS4 owner, you’ve got plenty of good racing games to choose from. Many of them have PS4 Pro support, too, allowing for sharper visuals or a smoother framerate.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

You Can Play Taito Classic Arkanoid in Life is Strange: True Colors

Games-within-games are becoming more and more common. The Yakuza series is known for it; you can walk into a SEGA arcade and play any number of classic arcade games. But it’s not alone. It’s not unusual for a game to have a made-up arcade game for its characters to play, but Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest game in the series, has a licensed classic nestled within its game world: an arcade cabinet of Arkanoid.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Does Tales of Arise Have a Photo Mode?

Tales of Arise is a stunning game, so you may be wondering if it has a photo mode. Well, does it? Here’s what you need to know. Let’s cut to the chase. Unfortunately, the answer is no, Tales of Arise does not have a photo mode. It’s a shame, because a game this beautiful deserves to be captured in the best possible way.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Football Manager 2022 Now Has a November Release Date

Football Manager 2022, the newest version of Sega’s sports management sim series, is arriving this November 8th. Granted, we’re still waiting for the Bitmap Brothers to give us Speedball Manager but we got a big kick out of Football Manager 2021 when we got our hands on it last year. We remarked that “It still feels truly familiar as a Football Manager game, but the overhaul to expectations and communication makes for a more coherent and impactful experience.”
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Marvel’s Wolverine Has Been Something Insomniac Wanted To Do For Years

Marvel’s Wolverine was perhaps the biggest surprise announcement in today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, and yes, that’s including the KOTOR Remake because this came from Insomniac, the one developer no one would have expected to announce two projects during this showcase, but according to them, this has been something they’ve been wanting to do for years.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Attack on Titan mobile game has been announced by Enish

Enish Co. Ltd. is a Japanese multi-service provider company that was established in the February of 2009. The company has now announced a new mobile game based on the popular Japanese anime series Attack on Titan. The mobile game of the manga will be named “Attack on Titan: Brave Order”. Along with this, an official teaser website has also released by Enish on the 9th of September, 2021 on Thursday. This, along with a commemorative campaign was started on the official Twitter account of the game app.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Resource-Stealing Mech Game Riftbreaker Stomps Into Action this October

Arriving this October, Riftbreaker looks set to prove humanity shouldn’t be allowed off Earth. Sure, space travel might seem like a bold venture but all we’re likely to do is just screw up other planets before moving on to pastures new. And that’s exactly what happens in Riftbreaker; this blend of base building and shoot-em-up action casts you as a mech pilot who plunders planets for energy and, presumably, whatever else humanity can make use of.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Epic vs. Apple court has a great definition of video games

Epic's court case against Apple reached a conclusion yesterday, at least temporarily, but the judge's ruling didn't only address the big issues of app stores and payment systems. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez also offered an answer to a question raised during the trial: what is a game? Most surprisingly, Gonzalez's definition is pretty great.
LAW
gamespew.com

Here’s The Final Trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the remastered and expanded version of Hideo Kojima’s genre defying experience for PS5, has a new and final trailer. Set to the track Goliath by Woodkid, the final trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is as cinematic as you’d expect. It blends the old with the new, no doubt bringing memories of the original game back to the forefront for some while also offering a taste of what’s to come. And for those who have never played Death Stranding before, it’s a tantalising taste of the unique experience that’s ahead of them if they decide to embark upon it on PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy