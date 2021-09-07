Despite The Pandemic, 2021 Has Been a Great Year for Games
Given the long-lasting ramifications of COVID, a slump in game releases has seemed to be a predicted inevitably. Many outlets and industry veterans have lamented over the idea that 2021 would be a drought year, and there have been plentiful comments strewn about, labelling this year as a weaker one for games as a whole. I couldn’t disagree more. While there’s been a fair share of expected delays that have pushed certain blockbuster titles into next year, noteworthy releases have still been coming out at a pace that’s made it hard to keep up, and the winter period shows no sign of slowing.www.gamespew.com
