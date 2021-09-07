The Truth About Sarah Jessica Parker's Wine

Her fictional character Carrie Bradshaw may be a Cosmopolitan girl, but the real Sarah Jessica Parker is a wine connoisseur at heart. The "Sex and the City" actress launched her very own wines — a Sauvignon Blanc and rosé — in collaboration with New Zealand wine company Invivo & Co in 2019 (via Invivo Wines). Following the massive success and growing fanbase of the line, called Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker, the partners released a second round of vintages in 2020. Both the white and rosé blends have earned high praise and accolades from critics around the world, including being named among the 100 best wines in the world by Wine Spectator.