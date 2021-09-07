MPS Board To Consider Budget For 2021-22 School Year

On September 13, the Minden Public Schools Board of Education will consider the budget for the 2021-2022 school year. While funding of Minden Public Schools continues to be through local tax dollars within the district, the school limits the increase in its budget. Kearney County had a slight valuation increase, and overall valuations for Minden Public Schools increased by $18 million. As determined by the County Assessor, valuation in the district went up approximately 1.49% to roughly $1.23 billion. The Minden School district has dropped 3.2% in valuation over the last four years.