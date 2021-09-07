TikTok Is Unimpressed By This Bizarre Peanut Butter Nail Tutorial

This TikTok user has definitely got people talking, but not in a good way. TikTok user ilysmnails has created what they describe as a "Smooth Peanut Butter Nail" and the internet is collectively raising an eyebrow. In her video, she smears smooth peanut butter on top of her fingernail, then adds a clear false nail on top. The idea is that instead of purchasing actual nail equipment to help buff out all those nicks and ridges, you can DIY it all with peanut butter at home! Is this some kind of a joke? We hope so.