Family Services Collaborative welcomes first-ever executive director
The Family Services Collaborative of the Lakes Area recently announced the appointment of Catherine Blonigen as the first-ever executive director of the organization. Blonigen has nearly two decades of executive leadership expertise with experience in fund development, service innovation, program development, communication and collaboration and an extensive network of regional, statewide and national partners, a news release stated.www.brainerddispatch.com
Comments / 0