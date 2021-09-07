CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Podcast: Remembering Michael K. Williams, Plus Shang-Chi, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, And More

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the September 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the death of Michael K. Williams, Amazon's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" show, the "Shang-Chi" opening weekend box office performance, and a new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" release date.

