Your Mission In This Interactive Adventure Is To Rescue Two Brave Minds From The Dream World

Save the hostages in this online adventure or watch them dissolve. On the mission, should you choose to accept it, you and your team will need to free two brave minds in a world where not all is as it seems. Will you be able to save them or will their courage have gone to waste and our dreams of life after death come to nothing? Find out if you have what it takes to save the future of humanity in this online adventure game where you get to interact with a live performer as part of the story.