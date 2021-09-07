Community Development Students Impact Policy as Part of Class
In Associate Professor Catherine Brinkley’s class, students don’t just learn about policy — they help to change it. “This is literally going to impact people you see at the grocery store,” said Noah Sullivan, social services branch director of Yolo Health and Human Services, after watching the graduate students’ policy analysis presentation. “This is going to be a game changer… I’m excited to have you all thinking about it.”www.ucdavis.edu
