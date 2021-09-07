What is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy and how does it work against COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS)– Monoclonal Antibody Therapy (mAb) is a treatment meant to lessen the severity of COVID-19. But, are you eligible for the treatment?. This type of therapy is the first treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The goal of mAb is to help prevent hospitalizations and help lessen the symptoms of COVID-19 for high-risk patients. It is designed to reduce viral load and block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.