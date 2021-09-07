CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Three Questions with Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlejandro Martínez-Cabrera joined KUT this summer as an assistant digital editor at KUT.org. He previously worked as a breaking news editor at the Austin American-Statesman and content editor at the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas at The University of Texas at Austin. Before that, he worked for several English- and Spanish-language publications covering the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration, technology and public safety.

www.kut.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theclevelandamerican.com

Pauta, by Alejandro Frank, the space where the little scientists of Mexico are trained

“I would say that the stamp that Dr. Frank has left, and the way in which he has contributed, is to imagine Pauta as a program as big as our country and without borders towards other countries”, says De la Torre in an exclusive interview with Enlace Judío. “This is easy to say, but it is complex because when it was born as a UNAM program (…), it was also seen how it could grow, how it could reach beyond, to spaces where even the UNAM has not had the opportunity to generate, let’s say, infrastructure. “
SCIENCE
bronxnet.org

Bronx Hispanic Heritage Film Block

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month BronxNet TV presents our Bronx Heritage Month film block. From September 15th, to October 15th, we are featuring a different Latino focused films. See lineup below:. Bomba Live 2: A Virtual Puerto Rican Celebration. Bomba Live 2 is the 2nd Annual Virtual Puerto Rican...
BRONX, NY
thevistapress.com

California Center For The Arts – José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico

José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico September 18 – November 21 Enjoy the museum for FREE on Saturday, September 18. Come experience the works of one of Mexico’s best-known printmakers in José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico. On view from September 18 through November 21, 2021, this exhibition brings together nearly seventy of the artist’s most iconic images and includes a selection of rarely exhibited printing plates. Often unrecognized by name, Posada’s iconic imagery has profoundly influenced popular culture. Imitated, re-appropriated, and celebrated, his calaveras (skulls) are referenced on everything from Grateful Dead merchandise to Disney’s Coco. A section of the exhibition will explore Posada’s legacy and cultural influence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
NHPR

Visibles: For Alejandro Urrutia, Life Should Be Lived “Intensely”

As a young medical student in Mexico, Alejandro Urrutia dreamed of a more fair country. He joined the student protest movement of 1968. But he didn’t expect that standing up for what he thought was right would force him to make a life-altering decision. Encuentra el cuento de Alejandro Urrutia...
ENTERTAINMENT
Midland Daily News

New US ambassador arrives in Mexico's capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico arrived Saturday in the Mexican capital promising to work together with officials here to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration. Ken Salazar will meet in the coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
modernsalon.com

Alejandro López Takes CEO Role at Davines North America

Davines Group announces the appointment of Alejandro López as CEO for Davines North America. López will report directly to Anthony Molet, who led the Davines Group's North American subsidiary for 13 years before last spring becoming head of Davines Group. “I am particularly excited to welcome Alejandro to the extended...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Alejandro Speitzer will play Vicente Fernández in his bioseries

The life of the legendary Vicente Fernandez will be taken to a series, and we will see him in the shoes of Alejandro Speitzer. This was confirmed by the family Fernandez a Windowing, revealing that the recordings would take place in Hidalgo. Learn more details in the video above. Alejandro...
CELEBRITIES
belmont.edu

Alumnus Alejandro Sierra Performs at International Student Luncheon

Alumnus Alejandro Sierra recently returned to Belmont to perform at the International Student Welcome Luncheon. Sierra, a former international student and songwriting major (’20) from Quito, Ecuador, performed his unreleased song “Dónde Estás” and breakthrough single “So You Don’t” at the luncheon, songs he wrote during his first summer in Nashville as a Belmont freshman.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City#Kut Org#The University Of Texas#Mexican#Atx
kut.org

Watch: Views And Brews Discusses 9/11 And America's Longest War

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. The fourth plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Inlandia Institute to honor late UC Riverside professor Eluid Martínez’s legacy

Summer sun shifts to autumn. We move toward the moon as the wind brings us the chills. We rake the yellowed leaves. We put on warmer clothes. We look back on the year passed. Many shiver from the losses the year has brought. If someone doesn’t shiver this year, some year, he/she, unfortunately, will. Death — the only thing certain as we spiral around this mortal coil.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Mexico City
Derrick

Nicaragua gov't squeezes doctors, talk of 'health terrorism'

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the front lines and buoyed medical personnel exhausted by COVID-19 cases, but in Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and sometimes forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President Rosario...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailycoffeenews.com

Three Questions with Linda Mugaruka, the ‘Queen of Beans’ in the DRC

For the past six years, Linda Mugaruka has been on a singular mission to support and promote specialty coffee production the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Mugaruka identifies as an agronomist, a chief quality officer, an owner/entrepreneur, a Q Grader, a wife and a mother. In 2017, Time magazine bestowed upon Mugaruka the honorific title “Queen of Beans,” as part of its “next generation of leaders.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy