The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1437 4
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3
7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9
9. Iowa St. 1-0 1045 7
10. Iowa 1-0 942 18
11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19
12. Oregon 1-0 883 11
13. Florida 1-0 842 13
14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15
15. Texas 1-0 683 21
16. UCLA 2-0 668 -
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22
18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12
19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -
20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -
21. Utah 1-0 334 24
22. Miami 0-1 229 14
23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25
24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10
25. Auburn 1-0 83 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.
