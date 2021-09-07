The Top Twenty Five

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 29-9 road win at Ohio on Saturday. What a debut for the true freshman. Dino Babers said after the game he cannot remember a better debut for a defensive back, and he may be right. Many point to Andre Cisco as he had a spectacular freshman season in 2018. However, in Cisco's first game, he had one interception and one pass defensed. Cisco did not record any tackles. Not only did Chestnut match those stats, but he added eight tackles including a team high five solo tackles. He was strong in coverage, showed tremendous instincts and football IQ, especially for a freshman. Chestnut's tackling in the open field was the most impressive. Usually young defensive backs are inconsistent in that area, but Duce looked like a savvy veteran in his collegiate debut.

