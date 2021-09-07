The Top Twenty Five

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1

2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5

3. Ohio St. 1-0 1437 4

4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2

5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6

6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3

7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9

9. Iowa St. 1-0 1045 7

10. Iowa 1-0 942 18

11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19

12. Oregon 1-0 883 11

13. Florida 1-0 842 13

14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15

15. Texas 1-0 683 21

16. UCLA 2-0 668 -

17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22

18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12

19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 -

20. Mississippi 1-0 335 -

21. Utah 1-0 334 24

22. Miami 0-1 229 14

23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25

24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10

25. Auburn 1-0 83 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.

