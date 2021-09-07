CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

County Officials Hold Groundbreaking for Westside Sewer Extension Project

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts (SCCLSD) recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its Westside Sewer Extension Project. The groundbreaking took place August 30th on the lawn next to the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Hewes Center in Ashville, which is where the first pump station will be erected for the project. The $16.8 million sewer extension project will provide public sewers to a portion of the unsewered properties on the west side of Chautauqua Lake along the Route 394 corridor, up through Stow. Once completed, the extension will service approximately 450 developed properties in the Town of North Harmony. The construction contractor, JD Northrup, has begun ordering approved equipment and is expected to begin receiving construction materials this week.The construction of the sewer extension project is set to be substantially completed in February 2023. Several local and state officials were on hand for the groundbreaking, including Chautauqua County Legislature Chairman and SCCLSD Board member Pierre Chagnon, County Executive P.J. Wendel, State Senator George Borrello, SCCLSD Director Tom Walsh, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Director Brad Bentley, SCCLSD Board Chair Karen Rine, and SCCLSD Board Members Dr. Thomas Erlandson, William Chandler, Andrea McLean and William Ortman.

