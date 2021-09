OSKALOOSA — Iris Navarro (So., Ontario, Calif., Biology) hit the back of the netting twice as the Statesmen women’s soccer team won its second-straight game, shutting out Hannibal-LaGrange 3-0 in non-conference play Saturday. William Penn (2-1) had a plethora of shots, 28 in fact, while limiting the Trojans (1-1) to...