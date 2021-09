Many people see meditation as something we have to do sitting down, eyes closed, without moving. That’s one of the myths of meditation, including trying to not have any thoughts. There are many forms of movement and activities that can be done in a mindful way, such as walking, dancing, stretching and eating – yes, eating can be done mindfully. We’ll try that sometime, maybe in November. What turns any activity into meditation is taking it slow and really paying attention to what’s going on.

