More 90s but less humidity!

We already had one early September “cold” front and a second weak front comes tomorrow. The front could spark up a small rain chance, mainly to the NW, tomorrow but most everyone will stay dry. This front will bring us some lower humidity and that will certainly make it feel nicer through the overnight hours and in the early mornings hours too, with lows down into the upper 60s. Not really feeling like fall quite yet, but at least feeling a little better. The afternoons we have though for the rest of the week will still feel like summer though, in the 90s. At least the humidity coming down will make it feel a little more bearable.