CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Oakdale man dies in fiery Evangeline Parish crash after hitting 18-wheeler’s fuel tank

By Scott Lewis
cenlanow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Oakdale man is dead after Louisiana State Police say his SUV struck a fuel tank of an 18-wheeler, engulfing both vehicles in flames. Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was traveling east on La. 106 between Oakdale and Pine Prairie shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. Fontenot’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck an 18-wheeler, which was pulling a logging trailer.

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Evangeline Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Oakdale, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Oakdale, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Oakdale, LA
Evangeline Parish, LA
Accidents
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Pine Prairie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Fuel Tank#Traffic Accident#Suv

Comments / 0

Community Policy