Oakdale man dies in fiery Evangeline Parish crash after hitting 18-wheeler’s fuel tank

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Oakdale man is dead after Louisiana State Police say his SUV struck a fuel tank of an 18-wheeler, engulfing both vehicles in flames. Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was traveling east on La. 106 between Oakdale and Pine Prairie shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. Fontenot’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck an 18-wheeler, which was pulling a logging trailer.