Explore One of Ridgeland’s Best Kept Secrets: the Ridgeland Mountain Bike Trails

Registration is required for this activity. Let's Bike the Nashua River Rail Trail. The Nashua River Rail Trail stretches from southern Nashua, New Hampshire, to downtown Ayer, Massachusetts, connecting to the towns of Pepperell and Groton. The trail is built on the former rail corridor of the Hollis Branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad. Deciduous forests border most of the path and provide shade even on a sunny, summer day. The pathway winds through several wetlands and waterways, with plenty of opportunities to take in views and offers the chance to see turtles, birds, and other wildlife along the way. We will ride 24.6 miles on a paved cycling trail. Road bikes, hybrids, gravel bikes, and mountain bikes are all suitable for this ride. We won't be breaking any speed records. Plan to enjoy the views, keep an eye out for wildlife, and socialize. We'll probably average about 10-12 miles an hour. We can grab some pizza or ice cream during or after the ride. There is an option to take the train/bus to get to the starting point. Bring a mask, helmet, water/electrolytes, snacks, bicycle lock, repair kit that includes a spare tube/patch kit, and pump. If the weather forecast calls for heavy rain, thunder, lightning, or high winds, our ride will be rescheduled.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO