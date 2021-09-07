genre charts for Sep 7

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 JOHN SHOWMAN, CHRIS COOLE, ADRIAN GROSS, SAM ALLISON, MARK KILANSKI Adeline Owl. 7 TOM CARTER AND TOM SAUBER Trade Your Headache For A Smile The Old-Time Tiki Parlour. 8 WILL OVERMAN The Winemaker’s Daughter Self-Released. 9 NATHAN SALSBURG Psalms No Quarter. 10 HAYDEN PEDIGO “Letting Go” [Single] Mexican Summer.

www.wrir.org

brooklynvegan.com

‘In Defense of the Genre’ August roundup (best songs of the month included)

In Defense of the Genre is a column on BrooklynVegan about punk, pop punk, emo, post-hardcore, ska-punk, and more, including and often especially the bands and albums and subgenres that weren’t always taken so seriously. Here are The Genre’s best songs from August. First, here are some features we ran...
MUSIC
Loudwire

10 Alternative Bands That Switched Genres…and it Worked!

For fans of alternative music, following Jesea Lee on TikTok and Instagram is a must and his guest-heavy music countdown podcast, 'The Distorted Ten,' will keep you up to speed on all that's happening in alt-rock right now because we all know it's almost impossible to keep up with everything that's coming out without some assistance.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

hunnaRIP Is Set To Modify The Genre Of Hip Hop

Every once in a while a music artist appears who changes the music game forever with their innovation and unique talent. The sheer hard work and god-tier talent are what made artists like Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and even Jay-Z a legend. One such gifted artist who is buzzing in the hip-hop world is hunnaRIP. Born and raised in Los Angeles, HunnaRIP went through lots of hurdles while emerging. Despite unfavorable conditions, he kept moving forward. hunnaRIP describes that he always wanted to be a musician and even started creating musical pieces in his childhood. In the hip-hop world, connections matter the most, as a musical godfather can teach you all the good and bad about it, and essentially help you understand “the game”. For hunnaRIP, there was no such godfather figure, and he had to start from the bottom. It was only his constant hard work and dedication which gave him all the success.
HIP HOP
wdet.org

The Roots Are a Genre of Their Own

Listen to five essential tracks from the collective of top-tier musicians known for their incredible live shows and prolific musical output. The story of The Roots story begins at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts where Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter were both students. The pair shared a musical kinship and got their start on street corners, rapping over bucket drums. Their first “official” gig was a 1989 talent show at their high school when they went by Radio Activity. By the time they drafted bass player Leonard “Hub” Hubbard and the late rapper Malik B into the group, they were known as the Square Roots. They later dropped the “Square” because it conflicted with another Philly group performing under the same name.
MUSIC
Loudwire

10 Amazing Heavy Genre Fusion Albums

Some of the most enthralling rock and metal albums join musical genres together so seamlessly that they create a unique sonic world unto themselves. Here are 10 classic heavy releases that do just that, as selected by Jørn Kaarstad, frontman of Norwegian rockers Bokassa — a band who themselves play loud music that crosses musical boundaries.
MUSIC
wrir.org

Music Lightens the Labor

Happy post-Labor Day. I’m so happy to be back in the studio to bring you my top favorite C&Z tunes today. Are you using music to lighten your load? Get through challenges? Shift mental gears? Use WRIR’s archives to tap into the groove you need. Show Archive. Play show /...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Tonight score from fantasy steampunk series”CARNIVAL ROW”, plus music by JASON BIELER and AVATAR!!!

11pm tonight EST on WRIR LP 97.3FM Richmond Independent Radio www. wrir. Org “METAL BOX” presents score from Amazon’s fantasy steampunk series “CARNIVAL ROW”, composed by Nathan Barr. Plus hard rock guitarist/singer Jason Bieler of Saigon Kick, with his newest band … Jason Bieler And The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra. Also swedish heavy metal band AVATAR with their most recent album. It’s going to be a magical night of wicked delight!!!
RICHMOND, VA
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20210909 – Nonumental

Happy Thursday! I’ve planned my show out extra early so that I can be out watching the removal of the last big old 2nd place trophy on Nonument Avenue. This week, I’ve got music by Juana Molina, Gossip, The Julie Ruin, Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo, King Salami & the Cumberland Three, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Cramps, and much more! Thanks for listening!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troop#The Creator#Video Game#Def Jam#Mexican#Artisan Era#Grodhaisn Productions#Inferi#Fly#Omich#Caravan#Fadhilee#Itulya#Elida#Cameroon#The Halluci Nation
wrir.org

The drums & the bass …

Joanna O in tonight for the 2 hour Frequency block with her signature smooth sounds of the drum & bass. Mixed proper .. Don’t touch that dial ..
MUSIC
wrir.org

Part Two – Covers Extravaganza (A Covers Triptych)

P.S. Fear not – Zak is back next week and I’ll return on 9/27!. from Home In This World: Woody Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballads. Haberdasher The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit / Time Again Radio Show September 13th, 2021. Posted In: Music Shows.
MUSIC
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/12/2021

Top of the morning and welcome to another edition of great American Classical Music. I hope that you will enjoy the selections. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Steve Turre, Leonard Feather, Scott Hamilton, Oliver Lake, Mel Torme, Joseph Jarman, Cannonball Adderley, Bobby Short, Arvell Shaw, Charlie Byrd, Jon Hendricks,. David Willams,...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Splashtown Radio

Hey what’s up y’all, Sap Evans here in the WRIR studio with Noah Page bringing you the first installment of Splashtown Radio! This segment is gonna be bringing you everything local and underground in the Richmond City rap, hip-hop, and r&b scenes. Couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be given this opportunity. So sit back, relax and enjoy these sounds from the most talented artists in the city. From Splashtown with Love xoxoxo.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
Kerrang

Exclusive: Melvins premiere Revolve from first-ever acoustic album, Five Legged Dog

Ahead of the release of their first-ever acoustic album, Five Legged Dog, on October 15, the Melvins are premiering an awesome new rendition of Revolve exclusively with Kerrang!. Frontman Buzz Osborne explains of the (seemingly very natural) reworking of the Stoner Witch track: ​“I wrote Revolve on an unplugged electric...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Spiderhound Returns With A Bass-Heavy, Genre-Bending Single, Strangers

Spiderhound has returned with his genre-defying bass sound via the latest release titled ‘Strangers‘. In the past, we’ve written about his experimental bass track titled ‘Phlame‘. Now, we get ready to do it all over again, only this time, things are a bit different. I say this as his unique taste and unreal production skills shine through each and every track he lays his hands on. If you’re a fan of bass music or just Spiderhound, you’re going to want to check this out.
MUSIC
wrir.org

This Kitty’s Got Soul: Commonwealth of Notions edition

We interrupt this broadcast of Commonwealth of Notions with special guest DJ Miss Kitty stepping in to spin classic Hitsville tunes and deep grooves from the Northern Soul revival. You gotta get up to get down!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Vernon Harrell, “slick chick”
MUSIC
wrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/12/2021

Good morning and welcome to another interesting session. Enjoy !. Terence Blanchard/More Elders/Absence/Blue Note/2021. Sonic Portraits/Ode To Dark Men/Art of Protest/Sonic Portraits/2021. Donald Edwards/Blue/The Color Of Us Suite/Criss Cross/2021. Royce Campbell/Don’t Stop The Music/Coo School/Moon Cycle Records/2021. Duke Ellington Orchestra/Newport Up/Berlin 1959/Storyville/2021. Acme Jazz Garage/Mercy Mercy Mercy/Sharkskin/Solar Grooves/2021. Larry McDonough/Blue...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Kapt’n’ Kaos Kat (Music is our Friend!)

WORLD PREMIER! – RAIC – Fallen – Gestalt – 2021 – NEW. Hawkwind – Space is their Palestine – It is the Business of hte Future to be Dangerous – 1993. Mono – Requiem For Hell – Requiem For Hell 2016. King Crimson – Lark’s Toungues In Aspic Part 1...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Change of scenery

Tune in for new music from Gerycz/Powers/Rolin, Gustaf, The Dodos, Motorists and a new collaboration from Living Hour & Peel Dream Magazine. Caroline Shaw, Sō Percussion, “Lay All Your Love On Me”. from Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part. Nonesuch - 2021. Gerycz/Powers/Rolin, “Rotations”. from Lamplighter. American Dream -...
MUSIC
wrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: Neigh Neigh Goodbye / Hollow Inside (09/10/21)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Bananarama – Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye) Parasytic – Liberation [Para Dogs playing tmrw at Fuzzy Cactus]. Dead Girls and Other Stories – Garbage Can (German language version) Babes in Toyland – Bruise Violet. Pavement – Conduit for Sale!. Mission of Burma –...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MELVINS Streams Acoustic Version Of "Revolve"

Melvins will release their acoustic covers album Five Legged Dog on October 15, and is now streaming their new version of "Revolve". Guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne said the song was originally written on acoustic guitar, so making this version wasn't too hard. "I wrote 'Revolve' on an unplugged electric...
MUSIC

