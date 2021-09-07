OG Planning to Make Gowns More Affordable For all

The Order of the Gown sent out an email on August 19 with the subject of: Gown Relief Fund Application. The email shared little information about what the Gown Relief Fund entails, or what caused the OG to create it, but the policy change was part of a longer effort at the University to make gowns more accessible to all. For new leaders in the Order of the Gown, this is not just a policy update, but a passion project.