Remembering Attica: Prison guard's murder 50 years ago prompts daughter to write her late father's story
ATTICA, N.Y. — Fifty years ago this week, inmates took control of Attica Correctional Facility in Wyoming County. Within days, the retaking of the prison by state police ended the bloodiest prison siege in U.S. prison history. For one woman, the years since have been like a puzzle as she’s tried to connect the pieces of the life of her father, a corrections officer killed in Attica.spectrumlocalnews.com
