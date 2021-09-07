CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin-area COVID-19 hospital data improve over holiday, but critical care remains strained

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key indicator that Austin Public Health uses to gauge the coronavirus' threat to the community reached its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday. Only 50 new daily admissions to the hospital were reported, which lowered the rolling seven-day average that Austin Public Health uses to help determine how the most medically vulnerable can protect against the coronavirus. The new average, 59, was not only lower than Friday's average of 66 but also the lowest since Aug. 1, when the average was 58.

www.statesman.com

