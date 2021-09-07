CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls: Alize Johnson can be potentially elite rebounder

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlize Johnson (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) It’s hard not to like the second of two signings for the Chicago Bulls on the afternoon of Sep. 6. The latter of the two free agent signings for the Bulls on Sep. 6 was the former Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets 25-year-old power forward Alize Johnson. And the first of the two signings to round out the long holiday weekend came in the form of the former Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons small forward Stanley Johnson.

