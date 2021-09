OAKWOOD — Paulding County Sheriff deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot another during a fight outside an Oakwood bar early Monday morning. As previously reported, Charles W. Brown, 32, Oakwood, reportedly exited a vehicle with a gun during a fight between Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, and Joseph L. Schilt, 32, Oakwood, and allegedly shot Dobbelaere multiple times.