Apple AirPods price just crashed on Amazon ahead of AirPods 3 launch

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official: The next Apple Event is slated for Tuesday, September 14. While an iPhone 13 is all but guaranteed, rumors indicate Apple could unveil new AirPods 3. That could explain the epic AirPods deals we're seeing from Amazon today. Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $118. That's...

