Exhibit Reveals Hopes And Dreams Of People With Down Syndrome
In a captivating set of black and white portraits, Springfield, Missouri photographer Randy Bacon invites you to experience the life views of people with Down syndrome. Inspired by his niece who has the additional chromosome that causes the syndrome, Bacon believes that chromosome gives "those with Down syndrome an extraordinary ability to see the good, the joy, and the beauty in this world that the rest of us can’t see."www.kcur.org
Comments / 0