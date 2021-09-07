CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Exhibit Reveals Hopes And Dreams Of People With Down Syndrome

kcur.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a captivating set of black and white portraits, Springfield, Missouri photographer Randy Bacon invites you to experience the life views of people with Down syndrome. Inspired by his niece who has the additional chromosome that causes the syndrome, Bacon believes that chromosome gives "those with Down syndrome an extraordinary ability to see the good, the joy, and the beauty in this world that the rest of us can’t see."

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome

Comments / 0

Community Policy