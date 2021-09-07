CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Anthony's pizza goes fully meat-free

Sep. 7—COLONIE — Little Anthony's, a pizzeria since 1982 that has long been popular with vegetarians and vegans, is now a fully meat-free restaurant. Starting today, the business' name officially will remain Little Anthony's, in honor of its legacy, but emphasis will be on the nickname LA's Pizzeria and Vegan Bakery. Third-generation owner Patrick Batuello, who has been vegan for two decades, runs the business with partner Nicole Arciello. She tells me they hope it popularly becomes known as LA's Veg, and its offering are expanding to include products from Arciello's Imagine Desserts Vegan Bakery, operating out of the kitchen of LA's Veg.

