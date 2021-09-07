CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandon, FL

Eye On Business; Bloomingdale/FishHawk, September 2021

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 6 days ago

Mobile Physician Services is a group of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that make house calls to patients that are not able to get out to see a physician on their own. They will visit assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities as well as private residences. It has primary care, podiatry, optometry, psychiatry, palliative care, wound care and pain management providers that see patients in the comfort of their own homes.

www.ospreyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Valrico, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Brandon, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Brandon, FL
Business
City
Bloomingdale, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Care#Assisted Living Facility#Independent Living#Bloomingdale Fishhawk#Bhrt#Linear Wave#Botox

Comments / 0

Community Policy