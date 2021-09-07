Eye On Business; Bloomingdale/FishHawk, September 2021
Mobile Physician Services is a group of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that make house calls to patients that are not able to get out to see a physician on their own. They will visit assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities as well as private residences. It has primary care, podiatry, optometry, psychiatry, palliative care, wound care and pain management providers that see patients in the comfort of their own homes.www.ospreyobserver.com
