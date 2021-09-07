CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football shoots up in latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings after beating Clemson

By Connor Riley
 6 days ago
Nolan Smith Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Bulldogs game against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Georgia Bulldogs are moving on up thanks to an opening week win over the Clemson Tigers. The big win moved Georgia from No. 5 in the AP Poll up to No. 2.

While it wasn’t a banner day for the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three points, the lowest of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was also sacked seven times. After the loss, Clemson fell to No. 6 in the poll.

Athens, GA
