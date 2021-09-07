CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Indian, burger restaurants in Albany

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 7—ALBANY — An Indian restaurant and a quick-serve burger concept are recent additions to the city's dining scene, located a few blocks from one another. The Mughal Palace has been open for a few weeks at 138 Washington Ave. The basement location, across from teh Alb any Institute of History & Art, previously was home to The French Press Cafe & Creperie, after it relocated from downtown, and, from 2014 to 2016, The Grille at 138.

