CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

More Live-Action Rick And Morty Segments Reveal An Alternate Take On This Twisted Universe

By Danielle Ryan
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth season of Adult Swim's hit animated series "Rick and Morty" just finished, coinciding with the programming block's 20th anniversary. (That's right, Adult Swim is almost old enough to buy a six-pack.) To celebrate and hype up the finale, they released a quick live-action promo of mad scientist Rick and his hapless grandson Morty, played by none other than "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd and "It" franchise star Jaeden Martell, respectively. The casting was perfect, as Lloyd's Doc Brown was series creator Justin Roiland's inspiration for Rick.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Jaeden Martell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rick And Morty#Universes#Adult Swim#Lloyd S Doc Brown#Lloyd And Martell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy