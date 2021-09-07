‘Forever Ready to Serve’ motto guides trip to Louisiana

My son’s wife ruined our holiday celebration. Every year we cook out and spend the afternoon at home playing games in the yard. She has two bratty, little, snips from her first marriage. Last year she left the little brats at her parents’ house when she came over here. This year she brought them with her to our place. She has them call us “Memaw” and “Popo”. That is two of the stupidest names anyone can call another person. I told her that we are not any relation to her spawn and do not want the monikers that she stuck on us. I told the children I am Mrs. (withheld) and my husband is Mr. (withheld). The older of the two, a three-year old said, “OK, Memaw!” I told that child that if he called me that again I would slap the words out of his mouth. My daughter-in-law told my son about it and exaggerated things way out of proportion. My son had the presence of mind to take his gold digger and her toddlers home. If she would have respected our wishes and not come along with our son, there would have been no argument. Now I am afraid she has alienated our son from us.

AURORA, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO