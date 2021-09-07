‘Forever Ready to Serve’ motto guides trip to Louisiana

The next one-day event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Electronics, books, and latex paint will be accepted at this event. The event will be the last event for the year to recycle paint, aerosol cans, small propane canisters, electronics, clothing, and books. There is a fee for TVs and computer monitors, both tube and flat screen, of $25 for screens under 21 inches (measured diagonally) and $35 for screens 21 inches and larger. The fee may be paid online in advance or onsite by exact cash or card. The following items will be accepted for free: Cable & satellite receivers, cables & cords, cell phones / pdas, circuit boards, computers (cpus, laptops, tablet pcs, computer batteries), digital converter boxes, digital recorders, dvd players, fax machines, hard drives, keyboards, mice, phones, portable digital music players, printers, scanners, small scale servers, vcrs, video game consoles. For more information visit www.countyofkane.org/Recycling or call 630-208-3841.
Comments / 0