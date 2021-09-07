CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Taylor Co. Public health district gets $400k grant to educate POC, LGBTQIA+ community on COVID

By Marley Capper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $400,000 grant will be used to educate Abilene’s LGBTQIA+ community and citizens of color about the importance of vaccines, two groups that are nationally disproportionately affected by COVID-19. “Our goal is just to go out in the communities, hear from them. What are their barriers, what are their questions?” said Annette Lerma, director of public health.

