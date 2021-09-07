CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Monahans businessman pleads guilty

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

ALPINE A former Monahans businessman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 12 counts of failure to pay withholding taxes, United State Department of Justice press release stated. According to court documents, George Wayne Johnson, 73, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., was the owner of Wayne’s Welding Services in Monahans. From 2015 to 2018, WWS withheld tax payments from its employees’ paychecks but failed to pay $1,308,797 in required payroll tax to the Internal Revenue Service. Through his company, Johnson spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his salary and personal expenses.

www.oaoa.com

