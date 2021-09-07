CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Portugal overcomes Ronaldo’s absence, beats Azerbaijan 3-0

dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Portugal overcame the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to comfortably defeat Azerbaijan 3-0 and take the lead in its World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday. Bernardo Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each to give Portugal a two-point lead over Serbia, which conceded late in a 1-1 draw at Ireland in the other Group A match. The away victory gave Portugal 13 points from five matches.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Diogo Jota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#Iranian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy