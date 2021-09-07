VGCC relieves the debt of over 250 students
Vance-Granville Community College is continuing to remove barriers to education and promote student success. The college recently cleared the unpaid balances FOR 261 students who attended the college between the Spring 2020 and the Summer 2021 semesters. By utilizing institutional funds from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), Vance-Granville cleared a total of $153,332.14 in outstanding student balances. VGCC is one of several colleges across the state that used funds from HEERF to provide financial relief to students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.www.vgcc.edu
