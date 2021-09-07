My Hero Academia Promo Sheds Ominous Light on Episode 111

My Hero Academia's fifth season is about to make its curtain call as the villain war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army is tearing apart the small town which is housing the villain civil war, and the preview for the next installment of the anime adaptation will be diving into the terrifying origin of Shigaraki as the war continues. With the next installment set to also feature Shigaraki battling against Re-Destro, the CEO head of the movement of villains, the world of UA Academy will never be the same following this bloody battle.