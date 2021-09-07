Mexico’s Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion—Days After Texas Does the Opposite
Mexico’s Supreme Court voted on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion, effectively releasing all women who have been jailed for choosing to seek the procedure. According to the Washington Post, the ruling does not mean abortion will be widely available, but it is a massive step for a country where an overwhelming majority of people are Catholic. Eight of 11 Supreme Court justices supported decriminalization. The ruling comes amid a rapidly spreading women’s rights movement and the secularization of government.www.thedailybeast.com
