CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 10:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Bingham; Caribou; Franklin; Oneida; Power AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for sensitive groups in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued about 10 AM MDT Wednesday. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Pocatello Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 236 6160.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Bear Lake County, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
County
Oneida County, ID
County
Caribou County, ID
County
Franklin County, ID
City
Franklin, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#Bannock Bear Lake#10 44 00#Power Counties

Comments / 0

Community Policy