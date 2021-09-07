CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby Parkinson, Tre Brown Ruled Out For Seahawks' Opener Versus Colts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Seahawks should be close to full strength for their regular season opener against the Colts, two players have already been ruled for Sunday's contest. As confirmed by coach Pete Carroll following Monday's practice, tight end Colby Parkinson and rookie cornerback Tre Brown won't be ready to return in time for Week 1 and could be out for a few more weeks. As insurance, Seattle elevated tight end Tyler Mabry from the practice squad and reportedly could sign former New York Jets cornerback Bless Austin in coming days.

